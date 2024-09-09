Firefighting aircrafts race to put out Bridge Fire as it scorches Southern California

The Bridge Fire in California’s San Gabriel Canyon remains 0% contained as it continues to scorch the Angeles National Forest.

The brush fire, which has blackened almost 1,000 acres, began Sunday, 8 September. Affected areas have been prompted to evacuate and roads have been closed, including Highway 39.

Video of firefighting aircrafts show planes and helicopters dropping water on the flames. Efforts to extinguish the blaze are still ongoing.

California is also battling the Line Fire, which exploded to over 20,000 acres this weekend in San Bernardino County. Thousands have evacuated from their homes.