Moment speeding car collides with bus and causes it to crash into house

CCTV footage captures the moment a speeding driver collided with a bus, moments before the double-decker hit a house.

Laurence Salaou, 23, was at the wheel of the Volkswagen Golf that collided with the bus on a road in Bristol last December.

The sentencing hearing was told Salaou’s car was seen speeding in a 20mph zone and going through a red light before the collision.

Footage shows the bus then swerving into a house, causing £300,000 of damage to the property.

Salaou was jailed at Bristol Crown Court for 18 months on Thursday after admitting dangerous driving.

