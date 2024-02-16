Police launch operation to tackle ‘serious violence’ in Bristol after teenager killed

Police are launching a new operation dedicated to tackling and disrupting serious violence involving young people.

Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres made a statement to the media on Thursday, 15 February, after a fatal stabbing in the St Philips area of Bristol.

“We know these incidents are causing concern among our communities, which is why we’ve launched an operation to tackle serious violence involving young people,” he said.

Officers have also been temporarily granted enhanced stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act for an initial 24 hours in Bristol areas. It will then be reviewed and can be extended further if necessary.

It comes following the tragic deaths of 19-year-old Eddie Kinuthia in St Paul’s in June, 16-year-old Max Dixon and 15-year-old Mason Rist in Knowle West last month, and a 16-year-old boy in St Philips on 14 February.