Martin Lewis lists which broadband companies have hiked prices - are you a customer?

Martin Lewis has listed the broadband and mobile phone providers that have hiked rates following December’s inflation figure.

“BT, EE and Plusnet will have a typical rise of 14.4 per cent in April on broadband and mobile,” The MoneySavingExpert told the BBC.

Lewis went on to list a 9 per cent increase in prices from Sky and a 14.2 per cent rise for TalkTalk for non-fixed tariffs.

“Three broadband is going up 4.5 per cent and mobile is going up 14.4 per cent,” he added, noting that Virgin Media and Vodafone are yet to announce prices.

