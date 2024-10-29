Wes Streeting told independent schools worried if children will be able to access them after VAT hikes in fees to “cut cloth your cloth in the way state schools have had to do.”

Speaking before Labour’s first Budget for 14 years, the health secretary addressed concerns from private schools who say charging VAT on school fees will “price people out.”

Headteachers of smaller, specialist private schools say they have little room to make cuts so have to hike fees by 20 per cent – and parents are turning down places as a result.

“You have hiked your fees up with inflation-busting increases year after year after year since 2010 and now you’re pleading poverty,” Mr Streeting said.