A father and son were pulled from rough waves near Pacifica, California, on Sunday afternoon (14 January).

The pair were hoisted out of the ocean by a rescue team using a helicopter, with two fire companies, the California Highway Patrol, coast guard and state park personnel attending the incident.

Footage shows two rescue swimmers being lowered into the sea to rescue the father and son, who were described as “fighting” for their lives by one officer.

Both were returned to shore and rushed to the San Francisco General Hospital, where they are both safe.