The pedestrian who swore at a cyclist and told her to “get off the pavement” before she was fatally hit by a car later told police she believes people should “purely” cycle on roads.

Auriol Grey, 49, was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for three years after the incident in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, that saw Celia Ward killed in October 2020.

In her police interview, Grey was asked if she thinks cyclists should be allowed on pavements.

“I would say no... if people can cycle, they should be able to purely on roads,” Grey said.

