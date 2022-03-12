Loose camel kills two people at Tennessee petting farm

A camel killed two men at a Tennessee petting zoo during a horror encounter.

Bobby Matheny, 42, and Tommy Gunn, 67 died on Thursday afternoon at Shirley Farms in Obion.

Obion County Sheriff’s officers found the men unconscious and the camel still on the loose when they arrived at the scene.

As police tried to move the victims to a safe location, the camel attacked a sheriff's vehicle before moving towards deputies.

The sheriff's office said officers "had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on the scene."

