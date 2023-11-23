Rainbow Bridge explosion: Border guards turn cars away from US crossing

Rainbow Bridge border guards turn cars away after a car explodes on the crossing connecting the U.S. and Canada.

A vehicle speeding from the American side crashed and exploded at a checkpoint in Niagara Falls.

Footage shows a mass of cars stuck at the checkpoint, with drivers eventually told to turn back.

Two people were killed in the crash that prompted the border closure.

Authorities say it’s unclear what caused the wreck, but said there were no signs it was a terror attack.