Shaun Bailey said Carol Vorderman "can’t be both" a serious political commentator and have "pictures of her bums and her boobs" on her Instagram during an appearance on GB News on Thursday, 28 December.

"I would have some sympathy for that if she conducted herself like a grown-up... On one hand... she’s a serious political commentator, and then if you look at her Instagram it’s all pictures of her bums and her boobs... She can’t be both," Lord Bailey said.

Ms Vorderman called the Conservative peer a "misogynist" as she reposted a clip of the comments on X/Twitter.

Lord Bailey said: "I used a clumsy form of words to describe Carol Vorderman’s Instagram posts. The point I was trying to make is Carol lives in a world of glitz and celebrity, as her Instagram portrays, but simultaneously demonises and bullies those who hold different political views to her own.”