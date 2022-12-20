‘Gate of the Exonerated’ unveiled, honouring wrongly-convicted Central Park Five

New York City unveiled the “Gate of the Exonerated” at Central Park on Monday, 19 December, honouring the wrongly-convicted “Central Park Five.”

The group of Black and Hispanic teenagers were wrongly found guilty of beating and raping a 28-year-old white female jogger in 1989.

All of the Five - Korey Wise, Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson and Yusef Salaam - spent several years in prison their exoneration in 2002.

Footage shows the unveiling of the entry way on the park’s northern perimeter between Fifth Avenue and Malcolm X Boulevard.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.