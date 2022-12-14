Emergency services race to Dover port after migrant boat capsizes

Emergency services raced to the Port of Dover after three people died in a small boat incident in the English Channel in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 December.

Forty others have been rescued, the government has confirmed.

The Royal Navy, French navy, HM Coastguard, air ambulance, and RNLI lifeboats were involved in a major operation as temperatures dropped to 1C overnight on Tuesday.

Home secretary Suella Braverman said she was being kept "constantly updated" on the situation and her "heartfelt thoughts" were with those involved.

