George Bamby, the son of notorious prisoner Charles Bronson arrived at the Royal Courts of Justice on Monday, 6 March, as his father appeared at a public parole hearing in HMP Woodhill to make his latest bid to be freed from jail.

The 70-year-old, who has spent nearly 50 years behind bars, described himself as “almost an angel” compared with the past.

Bronson, born Michael Gordon Peterson, was sentenced in 2000 to a discretionary life term with a minimum of four years for taking a prison teacher at HMP Hull hostage.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.