All birth restrictions lifted in China's Sichuan province

There will no longer be any limit to how many children residents of China's Sichuan province can have.

The cap was lifted in a move to counter the declining birth rate after the national population fell for the first time in 60 years.

From now onwards unmarried people will also be permitted to raise children.

It comes after China scrapped its controversial one-child policy, introduced in 1979 to keep a lid on the population.

