Man climbs wall to save child from sixth-floor window in China

A heroic man climbed the wall of a residential tower block to save a five-year-old child from a sixth-floor window in China.

Footage shared by SWNS shows him bravely scaling the wall, while the infant dangles from the window bars above.

Incredibly, the man is able to reach the same ledge and grabs the child, before carrying her to safety.

The young girl was later seen in the arms of her relieved mother.

