Thick smoke rises as major fire engulfs skyscraper in southern China

A massive fire sent flames and black smoke pouring from a 42-storey skyscraper in central China on Friday (16 September).

Dozens of floors burned in the China Telecom building in the city of Changsha, the capital of central Hunan province.

The city’s fire department said it sent 280 firefighters who were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

China Telecom, in a statement, said no injuries or deaths were reported.

The state-run company also said there were no cellphone service coverage disruptions.

