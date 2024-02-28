Protester interrupts policing minister Chris Philp’s live GB News interview

A protester interrupted the policing minister’s Chris Philp’s interview on GB News on Wednesday (28 February), forcing the broadcaster to issue an apology.

A man waving anti-Tory slogan placards can be seen in the background while Mr Philp discusses his party’s policies on immigration.

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes said: “We’re going to have to say goodbye to the minister and his friend there, who deserves, well what does he deserve?”

Co-host Isabel Webster added: “Well, it certainly deserves an apology for the language he put out there, obviously nothing to do with us.”