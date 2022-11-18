Christmas Eve among six more strike dates announced for Royal Mail workers

Christmas Eve is among six new strike dates announced by Royal Mail workers in the latest development in a long-running dispute.

The Communication Workers Union has revealed they will also take industrial action on 9, 11, 14, 15, 23, and 24 of December.“

Those in charge of Royal Mail need to wake up and realise we won’t allow them to destroy the livelihoods of postal workers,” a CWU spokesperson said.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said the union should be “focused on a resolution” rather than “damaging strike action.”

