A firefighter has shared his three essential rules for travelling safely at Christmas ahead of the UK’s busiest day on the roads tomorrow (23 December).

Speaking to Sky News on Friday, Peter Bromley, crew commander at Cambridgeshire fire and rescue service, advised drivers to think carefully about their routes and memorise road names in case they get into any difficulty.

The firefighter urged drivers to download the what3words app, which is used by emergency services to locate people easily.

He also advised to make checks to vehicles ahead of time as roads can be very dirty in December.