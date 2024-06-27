Climate protesters block entrance to Chubb office in Manhattan

Climate protesters blocked the entrance to Chubb's office in Manhattan on Wednesday, 26 June.

Environmental organisation Rainforest Action Network said residents from the US Gulf Coast South took action against the company "as a top fossil fuel insurer of the methane expansion projects planned in their communities."

A statement from the group added: "The massive proposed methane expansion on the gulf is the biggest fossil fuel build out of our lifetime, with over 25 planned mega-facilities."

New York City Police Department said seven individuals were released on summonses.

The Independent has contacted Chubb for comment.