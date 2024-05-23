Cicadas are beginning to emerge throughout the southern and midwestern parts of the US.

Billions of the buzzing insects are expected this year thanks to a “double brood” - a rare occurrence not seen in centuries, where the 13-year cicadas and the 17-year cicadas will pop up at the same time.

Parts of Illinois will serve as a cross-section for the two broods of periodical cicadas that have spent years living underground before emerging together to briefly mate and die.

The last time these two specific groups broods was in 1803 and it will not happen again until 2245.