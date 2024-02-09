Clapham chemical attack suspect may have ‘gone into’ River Thames

The Met Police issued an update on their search for Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, revealing their theory that the suspect has “gone into” the River Thames.

The police’s main working hypothesis is that the 35-year-old has gone into the water.

“We have spent the last 24 hours meticulously following the CCTV, and it’s our main working hypothesis that he’s now gone into the water,” Met Police Commander Jon Savell said in a briefing at Scotland Yard.

Ezedi, from the Newcastle area, is accused of attacking his ex-partner and injuring her two young children, aged three and eight, with an alkali substance on Wednesday, 31 January in Clapham, south London.