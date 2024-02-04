Watch: Police raid property in search for Clapham attacker

Police searching for alkali attack suspect Abdul Ezedi raided an address in Newcastle, footage shows.

Authorities said "significant and important pieces of evidence” were recovered in raids at two addresses in east London and three in Newcastle.

Officers found empty containers with corrosive warnings.

Forensic tests to see if the containers held the substance used in the attack are being conducted.

Detectives have urged the 35-year-old from the Newcastle area to hand himself in after going on the run after Wednesday’s (31 January) attack in Clapham, south London.