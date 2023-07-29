A young climate activist confronted the Biden admission during a press conference to question its approval of oil and gas projects.

Elise Joshi, who leads the Gen Z for Change activist group, interrupted a summit for young activists to question the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

In the video, Elise stands up and politely interrupts the conversation, challenging the Biden administration to "Act on your campaign promises", referring to the recently-approved projects.

Elise pleaded for the administration to "stop approving new oil and gas projects, and align with youth, science, and frontline communities."

Her interruption was met with raucous applause, with more people in the crowd asking for the administration to "declare a climate emergency."