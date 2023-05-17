World likely to breach key 1.5C temperature threshold by 2027, scientists warn

Global temperatures are likely to surpass the key limit of 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by 2027, scientists have warned.

Researchers from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said there is a 66 per cent chance of passing the temperature threshold in the coming years.

It would be the first time in human history such a temperature has been recorded and the chances are rising due to emissions from human activities and a change in weather patterns.

The WMO added that there is a 98 per cent chance of the hottest year on record being broken by 2027.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.