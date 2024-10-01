Young Tory explains key thing Conservatives must do to win back voters

A young Tory member has explained the key step Conservatives must take to win back voters.

Daniel Campbell, 20, spoke to The Independent as he attended his first Tory party conference in Birmingham on Monday (30 September).

Mr Cambpell believes it is vital for the party to appeal to the younger generation following a disastrous general election campaign earlier this year.

“The vast majority of our voters are older, but we need the next generation of voters,” he said.

“We need to convince voters we are good people and not after power or money.

“We need to win the people back.”