The government’s treatment of the Windrush generation is “one of the most shameful episodes in the UK’s post-war political history”, the shadow home office minister has said.

Asking an urgent question in the House of Commons, Stephen Kinnock said that consecutive Conservative governments had treated those who arrived in the UK between 1948 and 1971 from Caribbean countries with “utter contempt.”

Many Caribbean immigrants living and working in the UK were wrongly targeted by immigration enforcement as a result of the Tories’ “hostile environment” policies.

Sign up for our newsletters.