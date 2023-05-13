Patel says Tories ‘haven’t covered themselves in glory’ as she hits out at leadership

Priti Patel has suggested the Conservative Party “haven’t covered themselves in glory” over the last 12 months as she hit out at the Tory leadership.

Speaking at the Conservative Democratic Organisation’s conference in Bournemouth on Saturday 13 May, the former home secretary criticised the party for “ousting” Boris Johnson as prime minister.

“We haven’t covered ourselves in glory, in fact, some parts of Westminster and colleagues have done a better job at damaging our party than the opposition,” Ms Patel said.

“We have seen the ousting of our most electorally successful prime minister since Margaret Thatcher.”

