CCTV footage shows last sighting of missing aristocrat Constance Marten

Police have released new CCTV footage showing missing aristocrat Constance Marten with her convicted sex offender boyfriend and their newborn baby.

This footage is believed to show Constance Marten, 35, and her partner Mark Gordon, 48, on the day of their last confirmed sighting.

The video, recorded in two locations in Newhaven, East Sussex, is from Sunday, 8 January.

It is believed the pair have been travelling by taxi across the UK since their car was found burning on the M61 in Greater Manchester.

Authorities believe they are sleeping rough in a tent.

Sign up for our newsletters.