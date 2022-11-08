Jump to content

Independent TV

Showing now | News

Rishi Sunak rushed off Cop27 stage by aide during speech

00:49

Oliver Browning | 1667914299

Rishi Sunak rushed off Cop27 stage by aide during speech

Rishi Sunak was rushed off stage by an aide at Cop27 on Monday (7 November).

The prime minister was attending the Forest and Climate Leaders’ Summit when he was pulled away.

Footage captured by Leo Hickman shows Mr Sunak making a swift exit while the discussion on stage continues.

“Rishi Sunak has just been rushed out of the room by his aides during the middle of the launch for forests partnership,” Hickman captioned the video, which has been viewed 3.8 million times on Twitter.

