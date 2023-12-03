Cop28 protesters read out names of Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war

Protesters from Friends of the Earth International at Cop28 in Dubai call for a ceasefire in Palestine, as world leaders gather to talk about climate change.

Holding banners and raising their fists in solidarity, names of those killed in the conflict were read aloud.

Despite strict laws about protesting, the U.N. and the UAE agreed before Cop28 that free expression would be allowed, so long as they sought approval from the event’s organisers.