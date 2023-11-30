Cop28 president and oil executive opens climate conference

Sultan al-Jaber, CEO of one of the world’s largest oil companies and Cop28 president, opened the climate conference in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, 30 November.

“The UAE is deeply proud and humbled to be hosting Cop28 at a pivotal time in this critical decade for climate action,” he said in his opening speech.

“We feel as you feel, the urgency of this work,” he added about the importance of climate action.

al-Jaber started the conference in the hot seat after reports released UAE oil company ADNOC’s attempts to boost fossil fuel sales while its CEO al-Jaber, worked to curb climate change.