Pro-Palestine protest interrupts first day of Cornell University semester

Pro-Palestine protesters gathered at Cornell University as the school began the first day of a new semester on Monday, 26 August.

Footage showed demonstrators standing inside the university's Klarman Hall, shouting "Palestine will be free."

It came as the entrance of Day Hall was vandalised with red graffiti messages saying "Israel bombs, Cornell pays."

According to the university's newspaper, The Cornell Daily Sun, the institution said that “acts of violence, extended occupations of buildings, or destruction of property (including graffiti), will not be tolerated and will be subject to immediate public safety response."