Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:45
Pro-Palestine protest interrupts first day of Cornell University semester
Pro-Palestine protesters gathered at Cornell University as the school began the first day of a new semester on Monday, 26 August.
Footage showed demonstrators standing inside the university's Klarman Hall, shouting "Palestine will be free."
It came as the entrance of Day Hall was vandalised with red graffiti messages saying "Israel bombs, Cornell pays."
According to the university's newspaper, The Cornell Daily Sun, the institution said that “acts of violence, extended occupations of buildings, or destruction of property (including graffiti), will not be tolerated and will be subject to immediate public safety response."
Up next
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
01:45
WWE pays moving tribute to wrestling icon Sid Eudy after death aged 63
00:56
David Beckham reveals last words Sven-Goran Eriksson said to him
00:39
Arne Slot accepts ‘a lot to prove’ as challenges ahead for Liverpool
00:50
Sven-Goran Eriksson’s final time on pitch as manager before death
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
02:38
All the times Noel and Liam Gallagher shut down Oasis reunion rumours
01:07
Amy Dowden breaks down over troll abuse in hospital bed
00:51
Matty Healy urges Oasis to ‘grow up’ and reunite in resurfaced clip
01:33
Oasis announce 2025 reunion tour as Liam and Noel Gallagher mend rift
00:49
Abandoned malnourished walrus calf nursed back to health in Washington
00:50
Crowds gather at Notting Hill Carnival in spectacular parade scenes
01:29
Sharon Osborne’s video message to fans after losing ‘cherished’ item
00:52
Craig David surprises Notting Hill Carnival with street performance
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32