Anti-monarchy protesters detained by police ahead of King Charles III’s coronation

Protestors from the anti-monarchy group Republic have been detained ahead of their planned 'Not My King' gathering at King Charles III’s coronation today (6 May).

Among the four apprehended on St Martin's Lane, was chief executive of the group, Graham Smith.

The Metropolitan Police previously warned they would have an 'extremely low threshold' for disruption over the royal celebration, and confirmed they were arrest on suspicion of 'breaching the peace'.

The incident is just one of many which have taken place so far, including the arrest of Just Stop Oil members, and 15 others on the Mall.

