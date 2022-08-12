Shadow business secretary defends Labour's plans to tackle cost of living crisis

Labour have made clear what they would do to tackle the cost of living crisis “consistently” and “regularly”, Jonathan Reynolds has said.

BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty pressed the shadow business secretary on why the country is not hearing from Sir Keir Starmer on how to deal with the rising cost of energy.

Reynolds said: “When you are in opposition it’s not just about calling for something to happen, it’s about putting forward exactly on a costed basis what you would do... we’ll be setting out further [plans] every day next week.”

