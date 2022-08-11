A Labour shadow minister has accused Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak of “fighting each other like rats in a sack” while households are worrying about how to pay bills amid a cost of living crisis.

Steve Reed, the shadow secretary of state for justice, accused the “zombie government” of “doing absolutely nothing” to help the public.

“Millions of families are desperately worried [about debt]... And instead of doing anything to help, this government has Sunak and Truss fighting each other like rats in a sack,” Reed said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.