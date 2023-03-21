Gwyneth Paltrow appears in court over 2016 Utah ski collision

Gwyneth Paltrow appeared in court in Utah on Tuesday morning in a lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who said that the actor violently crashed into him in 2016 while skiing at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the United States.

Terry Sanderson, 76, said Paltrow was cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued their descent down Deer Valley Resort, a skiers-only mountain known for its groomed runs and posh clientele.

In a case that has lasted years, Mr Sanderson is suing Ms Paltrow for $300,000, claiming that the accident in Park City, Utah was a result of negligence and left him with physical injuries and emotional distress.

