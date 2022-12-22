China experiences surge of Covid cases as officials change definition of deaths

China officials reported no new Covid deaths on Wednesday, 21 December, after authorities revised guidelines on recording fatalities.

The definition has been changed to “scientifically and objectively reflect deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic”, according to Professor Wang Guiqiang.

Only deaths caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure in patients with Covid are being recorded as fatalities going forward.

The reporting of zero new Covid deaths comes as the World Health Organisation reports that hospitals in China appear to be filling up.

