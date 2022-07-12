Covid threat ‘nowhere near over’ says WHO after new wave of infections

Covid-19 remains a "public health emergency of international concern", the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, as subvariants of Omicron continue to drive cases and deaths around the world.

In the UK as of 1 July, 139,272 people tested positive and 454 people died within 28 days of a positive test in the last seven days.

"New waves of the virus demonstrate again that Covid-19 is nowhere near over," WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

