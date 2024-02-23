Gaetz calls for end to aid to Israel unless US cuts funding for United Nations

Matt Gaetz said the US should pay for aid to Israel by "defunding the United Nations."

Speaking at CPAC on Friday, 23 February, the Florida representative said the US should not have "any foreign aid to any other country without corresponding cuts to our own bloated federal budget.”

Mr Gaetz's comments came after the US Senate approved a $95bn aid package for Israel, Ukraine, and other US allies.

However, the aid faces additional hurdles as House speaker Mike Johnson announced he would not put the bill to the floor.