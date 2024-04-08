Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lucy Leeson | Monday 08 April 2024 08:46 BST

Crane crashes through roof of house as child plays outside

This is the terrifying moment a crane crashes through the roof of a house, narrowly missing a child playing.

CCTV footage captured the crane crashing through the house in Atherton, Wigan on Saturday (6 April), narrowly missing the child playing in a nearby garden.

The overturned crane toppled over, "slicing" through the roof of the terrace home, according to a witness.

Miraculously, no one was injured in the incident.

Firefighters from Atherton station were called to the scene at around 10:30am to secure the area.

The occupants of the house are now living in temporary accommodation while repairs take place.

