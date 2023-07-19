Police find secret dictionary hiding money during £51,000 drugs raid

Bodycam footage shows police officers discovering thousands of pounds stashed in a secret dictionary while on a £51,000 drugs raid.

Officers raided an address in Grace Road, Leicester, on 22 March where they arrested Sabri Ally following a tip-off.

Police discovered around £5,000 in £20 notes stashed inside a small safe disguised as an English dictionary, alongside drugs worth at least £51,000.

Ally was jailed for 30 months after previously pleading guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs; one count of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs; and, acquiring, using or having possession of criminal property, namely cash, contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Act.