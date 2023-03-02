Pedestrian who swore at elderly cyclist before she was fatally hit by car is jailed

A pedestrian who shouted and waved her arm aggressively at a cyclist on the pavement, causing her to fall into the path of an oncoming car, has been jailed for three years for her manslaughter.

CCTV footage shows Auriol Grey, 49, shout at retired midwife Celia Ward to “get off the f****** pavement” in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, causing her to fall into the road.

Ms Ward, a 77-year-old grandmother of Wyton, Cambridgeshire, died after she was struck by a car on 20 October 2020.

