Crocodile caught lurking in floodwater in Queensland town

A crocodile was caught lurking in a Queensland town after Cyclone Jasper caused heavy rain and flooding in northern Australia.

The croc was found in a storm drain in the town of Ingham on Sunday, 17 December.

Wildlife rangers, with help from some brave locals, captured the animal for it to be relocated.

Residents across Queensland feared saltwater crocodiles could wash up in towns, having happened in previous weather events in the state.

Record rainfall in the state forced people to flee homes and group on rooftops to avoid fast-rising rivers, with authorities warning of potential landslides.