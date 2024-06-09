Together, the collective age of the bride and groom was nearly 200.

But Second World War veteran Harold Terens and his sweetheart Jeanne Swerlin proved that love is eternal as they tied the knot on Saturday 8 June, close to the D-Day beaches in Normandy, France.

Their respective ages — he’s 100, she’s a youngster of just 96 — made their nuptials an almost double-century celebration.

The wedding location was the elegant stone-worked town hall of Carentan, a key initial D-Day objective that saw ferocious fighting after the 1944 Allied landings.

After both declaring “oui” to vows read by a deputy mayor, the couple waved to the adoring crowds outside, flutes of champagne in hand.

They were also invited to a very special wedding-night party: State dinner at the Elysee Palace with Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden.