Rishi Sunak ‘pleased’ with escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife arrest

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanks the police and the public for helping capture Daniel Abed Khalife, the terror suspect who escaped from prison.

Speaking from the G20 summit in India, the prime minister said he is “very pleased” with the news that police have captured the terror suspect.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Khalife was arrested just before 11am on Saturday, 9 September, after escaping HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday.

The force issued a short statement which said officers apprehended the 21-year-old in the Chiswick area and he has been taken into police custody.