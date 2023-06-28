A Tory MP was asked nine times whether she had sympathy for Daniel Korski, who has been accused of and "categorically denied" groping TV producer Daisy Goodwin in a meeting room at Downing Street 10 years ago.

Kay Burley pressed Claire Coutinho in an interview on Sky News on Wednesday (28 June), during which the minister for children avoided directly answering whether she had sympathy for the London mayoral candidate.

"It's really important we wait to see what the facts are... I have sympathy for his family... I have sympathy for all people who are going through difficult circumstances."