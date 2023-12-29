Danube overflows Budapest embankments amid floods unseen since 2013

The River Danube burst its banks in Budapest on Thursday, 29 December, with water levels in the Hungarian city reaching their highest in a decade.

Heavy rain and snow triggered unusually early winter floods in the Hungarian capital.

Hungary’s General Directorate for Water Management reported that the Danube peaked at 6.93 meters on Wednesday, its highest since 2013 and marking a significant rise.

While the Danube flooding has not caused any major damage in Budapest, experts cautioned that climate change could make early floods more frequent.