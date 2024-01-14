Lord Cameron Red Sea Military Action 'Completely Separate' From Israel-hamas War

Foreign secretary David Cameron claims that the UK’s action against the Houthis in the Red Sea is ‘completely separate’ from the Israel-Hamas war.

Lord Cameron appeared on Sky News this morning (14 January), where he addressed claims that blocking the action of the Houthis shows a lack of compassion towards Palestine.

“It’s unacceptable, we have to act, and there’s a very large number of allies that agree with that”, he said.

Cameron claims that military action was a ‘last resort’ but hasn’t ruled out further intervention.