The daughter of a British man who killed his terminally ill wife has revealed her first words to her father upon hearing the devastating news.

David Hunter killed his wife-of-52 years Janice at their home in Cyprus after she begged him to help her suffering after being diagnosed with incurable blood cancer.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday, the couple’s daughter Lesley Cawthorne said she was hysterical upon being told what had happened but FaceTimed her father, who had also tried to take his own life, to tell him she loved him.